White helps Arizona State trounce San Francisco

Romello White had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, to help No. 20 Arizona State steamroll San Francisco 75-57 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Tra Holder added 15 points, Shannon Evans scored 14 and both Kodi Justice and Remy Martin had 12 as Arizona State improved to 7-0 for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

Jordan Ratinho scored a game-high 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting to pace San Francisco (3-3). Frankie Ferrari contributed 11 points, Remu Raitanen had 10 and Chase Foster scooped up a team-high 10 boards for the Dons.

The Dons were able to hold the Sun Devils to fewer than 90 points for just the second time this season. Arizona State, which shot 46 percent (23 of 50), had scored at least 90 in six straight contests before that.

Arizona State dominated the paint with a 34-12 edge.

San Francisco was limited to 28.6 percent shooting (18 of 63) for the game, including going 11-for-40 from 3-point range.

The Sun Devils took a 5-4 lead in the all-time series with the victory.

Arizona State led by as many as 21 points with 6:37 remaining in the first half and entered the break up 40-25.

San Francisco’s biggest advantage was three points after Ratinho’s trey 41 seconds into the game. The Sun Devils claimed the lead for good on Justice’s jumper at 18:40 of the first.