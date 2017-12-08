Preview: St. John's vs. Arizona State

Off to its best start since 1980-81, No. 17 Arizona State faces St. John’s on Friday as part of the Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The up-tempo Sun Devils are averaging 92.7 points but will be tested by a stingy St. John’s defense that has held opponents to 60.0 points per game on 36.1 percent shooting.

One of nine remaining unbeaten teams in the country, Arizona State moved into the national rankings for the first time in nine seasons after beating Kansas State and Xavier last week in Las Vegas. “We haven’t just stayed at home to play a bunch of bye games,” coach Bobby Hurley told reporters. “We’ve gone out, and we’ve played good teams and we’ve proven that we belong where we are. We feel happy to be where we are, knowing that we have a big week ahead of us.” Senior guards Shannon Evans II, Tra Holder and Kodi Justice are each averaging at least 15.0 points for the Sun Devils, who visit No. 2 Kansas on Sunday. Arizona State will need to be careful not to underestimate St. John’s, which has limited opponents to 52.7 points and forced 22.3 turnovers per contest during its current three-game winning streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ST. JOHN’S (8-1): Sophomore guard Shamorie Ponds averages a team-high 20.2 points and scored a team-high 28 on Tuesday as the Red Storm opened its two-game Arizona road swing with a 68-60 win over Grand Canyon. Guard Justin Simon, a transfer from the University of Arizona, added a double-double in the win and ranks third in the Big East in rebounding at 8.3 per game. Coach Chris Mullin is hopeful that dynamic guard Marcus LoVett (14.9 points per game) can return Friday after missing the last two games due to a sprained left knee.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (7-0): After scoring at least 90 points in its first six games, the Sun Devils were held to a season-low point total in last Saturday’s 75-57 win over San Francisco. Freshman forward Romello White scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead five players in double figures as the Sun Devils dominated the paint and held the Dons to 28.6-percent shooting. White is averaging 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Sun Devils, whose frontcourt will receive a welcome boost Sunday when Ohio State-transfer forward Mickey Mitchell becomes eligible to face Kansas.

TIP-INS

1. St. John’s won the only previous meeting (67-58) between the teams in the championship game of the 2010 Great Alaska Shootout.

2. Arizona State ranks fifth nationally in field goal percentage at 53.1 percent.

3. St. John’s junior forward Marvin Clark II, a transfer from Michigan State, is averaging 9.4 points while shooting 51.9 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 84, St. John’s 75