ASU routs NAU behind White’s 25 points

Arizona State redshirt freshman forward Romello White scored 25 points to pace five Sun Devils in double figures, and they cruised to a 97-62 win over Northern Arizona Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

White shot 10 of 12 from the floor, setting the tone for a torrid 52.4 percent shooting night for the Sun Devils.

Guard Shannon Evans II scored 20 points, Kodi Justice added 14 points with four 3-pointers, and forward De‘Quon Lake recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Arizona State (3-0) flourished finding clean looks at the basket with ball movement, scoring 33 field goals off 24 assists. Guard Tra Holder, who scored 12 points, led the way with five assists and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Sun Devils jumped to a 15-3 lead before the first media timeout, went ahead 22-8 by the second media timeout, and only led by less than 14 points once thereafter. The Lumberjacks (0-3) cut the deficit to 12 points with at 6:26 remaining in the first half, but that was the closest they came.

The Sun Devils’ lead swelled to as much as 37 points in the second half.

Northern Arizona endured scoring droughts of 3:04 early in the first half, and 3:44 in the second half.

Guards Karl Harris and JoJo Anderson were the only Lumberjacks in double figures, scoring 15 and 11 points. Anderson made just one field goal, but went 8-for-8 from the free throw line.