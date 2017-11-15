Arizona State runs over San Diego State

Arizona State guard Tra Holder tied a career high with 27 points and redshirt freshman forward Romello White had a double-double in his college debut in the Sun Devils’ 90-68 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz.

The 6-foot-8 White had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and he capped a decisive 22-2 run with a short jumper for a 76-52 lead with seven minutes remaining.

A top-100 recruit two years ago, White was academically ineligible last season after decommitting from Georgia Tech and was suspended for the opener this year because of a violation of team rules.

Junior college transfer De‘Quan Lake had 15 points and seven rebounds and Shannon Evans II had 14 points, six assists and six rebounds for the Sun Devils (2-0). Lake, who had 24 points and eight rebounds in the season opener against Idaho State, came off the bench as White started.

Holder had eight rebounds, six assists and made five of Arizona State’ eight 3-pointers.

Trey Kell had 16 points, Max Montana had 15 and Malik Pope scored 14 for San Diego State (1-1), which shot 38.1 percent from the field.

Arizona State shot 50.8 percent and had a 42-36 rebounding edge.

Kell had nine points in a 23-8 run that gave the Aztecs a 40-34 halftime lead, and Pope’s 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half made it a nine-point margin before Arizona State rallied.

White totaled seven points and Lake had six during Arizona State’ 22-2 run that began on a White layup with 13:42 left.