Gafford double-double helps Arkansas upset No. 14 Auburn

Freshman forward Daniel Gafford had 21 points, 10 rebounds and matched his season best of seven blocked shots to help Arkansas deliver a 91-82 triumph over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference action at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Senior guard Jaylen Barford recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Razorbacks (21-9, 10-7 SEC). Daryl Macon hit all four of his 3-point attempts while scoring 16 points and fellow senior guard Anton Beard had 11 points as Arkansas won for the sixth time in the past seven games.

Sophomore guard Mustapha Heron poured in 28 points and collected eight rebounds for the Tigers (24-6, 12-5), who have lost three of their past four games. Sophomore guard Jared Harper scored 20 points for Auburn and junior guard Bryce Brown had 12.

The loss prevented the Tigers from clinching a share of the SEC regular-season crown. Auburn is tied with Tennessee with one game remaining.

The Tigers shot just 34.4 percent from the field, including 7 of 28 from 3-point range. Arkansas made 10 of 19 from long range while shooting 52.5 percent from the field en route to improving to 15-2 at home.

The Razorbacks led by 10 at halftime but came out strong in the second half behind six consecutive points from Gafford and a 3-pointer from Macon to take a 61-42 lead with 17:48 remaining.

The Tigers responded with a 12-2 push with a 3-pointer by Harper pulling them within 63-54 with 15:48 to play. Auburn later trailed 65-58 before Arkansas used a 10-2 run to go up by 15 on a jumper by senior forward Arlando Cook with 10:54 left.

The Tigers trailed by 10 on Heron’s two free throws with 9:54 to play before Barford scored the next five to boost the Razorbacks’ lead to 80-65 with 8:06 left.

Auburn crept within 84-78 after Harper’s jumper with 3:05 remaining but couldn’t make a finishing kick as Arkansas won its 38th straight game after leading at halftime.

Barford scored 13 points and Gafford rejected five shots in the first half as the Razorbacks led 52-42 at the break.

Arkansas led 27-16 after Macon drained a 3-pointer with 9:34 remaining in the half before Auburn used a 10-1 surge to pull within two with 7:27 left. The Razorbacks answered with the next six points with Macon’s dunk making it 34-26.

Arkansas pushed its lead to 13 but Heron drilled a 30-foot 3-pointer as time expired to pull the Tigers within 10.

