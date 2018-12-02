Joe's career-high 34 points helps Arkansas hammers FIU

Freshman Isaiah Joe scored a career-high 34 points and Arkansas extended its winning streak to five games with a 121-89 victory over visiting Florida International University on Saturday.

Joe, a 6-foot-5 guard, was 11-for-14 from the floor - 10 of them 3-pointers - and added two rebounds and three assists. The ten treys set a career high for Joe, who ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with 2.8 per game. He has scored in double figures in each game.

Arkansas (5-1) also got 23 points and 12 rebounds from Daniel Gafford and 19 points and 10 rebounds from Mason Jones. Jones was 5-for-8 from the field and Gafford was 9-for-12, as the Razorbacks shot 60.9 percent from the floor and scored 100 points for the first time this season.

The Razorbacks have not lost since dropping the season opener to Texas.

FIU (7-2) had its four-game winning streak broken. The Panthers had gotten off to its best in the history of the program in the first season under coach Jerry Ballard.

Brian Beard Jr. led the Panthers with 21 points, thanks to 10-for-12 free throw shooting, and added eight rebounds and six assists. FIU also got 20 points and eight rebounds from Trejon Jacob, 15 points from Antonio Daye Jr. and 13 points from Willy Nunez Jr.

Arkansas was able to sidestep the FIU pressure most of the night. The Panthers entered the game as the nation’s No. 1 team in forcing turnovers (23.4 per game), but Arkansas only lost it 14 times, which led to 21 points for FIU.

The Razorbacks shot 55.3 percent (21-for-38) in the first half and took a 58-35 lead at halftime. FIU made only 10 of 35 first-half shots and turned the ball over 10 times, leading to 11 Arkansas points.

Arkansas plays again on Wednesday at Colorado State. FIU is off until its Dec. 13 contest against North Florida.

