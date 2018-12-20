Alvarado scores 20 as Georgia Tech drops Arkansas

Point guard Jose Alvarado scored 20 points to help Georgia Tech upset Arkansas 69-65 on Wednesday, earning the Yellow Jackets their first road victory of the season.

Alvarado had a fast-break basket to spark an 8-0 run in the final two minutes, permitting Tech to take the lead for good. The sophomore was 9-of-15 from the field and added a career-high nine rebounds.

The victory came just three days after Georgia Tech suffered an embarrassing 10-point home loss to Gardner-Webb.

Georgia Tech (6-4) also got a double-double from James Banks III, who had 14 points and 14 rebounds with five blocked shots. Michael Devoe, a freshman who earned his first career start, had 11 points and three rebounds.

Arkansas (7-3) was led by Mason Jones with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, with six rebounds and five assists. Daniel Gafford had 14 points and eight rebounds before fouling out with 39 seconds remaining. Isaiah Joe scored 13 points, but was only 3-of-12 on 3-pointers.

Georgia Tech managed to win despite turning the ball over 20 times, leading to 23 points for Arkansas. But the Yellow Jackets were able to get to the line 20 times and made 14. Georgia Tech outrebounded the Razorbacks 43-31.

Georgia Tech used an early 13-0 run to take a 13-2 lead before Arkansas began to come back. The Razorbacks missed their first eight 3-point shots until Desi Sills knocked one down. Jones connected from long range at the 1:08 mark to give the Hogs the lead. Arkansas led 32-31 at the break.

The game was tied at 38 in the second half when Arkansas scored five straight — a slam by Gafford and a 3-pointer by Sills — before Tech ran off 10 unanswered points and surged ahead 48-43.

Georgia Tech returns home on Saturday for a game against rival Georgia. Arkansas plays again on Saturday against Texas State.

—Field Level Media