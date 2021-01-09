Arkansas' hot shooting helps down Georgia

Freshman Moses Moody scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Arkansas Razorbacks to a 99-69 victory over the visiting Georgia Bulldogs in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Davonte Davis added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Arkansas, which ended a two-game slide and improved to 10-2 overall and 2-2 in league play. Georgia, which was led by Andrew Garcia’s 15 points and game-high 11 rebounds, lost its third straight game and fell to 7-3 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

Vance Jackson made 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc en route to scoring 15 points, and Jalen Tate had 15 points and a game-high 10 assists, while JD Notae added 12 points.

Sahvir Wheeler had 14 points and five assists, while Toumani Camara and P.J. Horne contributed 15 and 10 points, respectively. The Bulldogs lost for the 11th time in their past 12 SEC road games dating back to the 2018-2019 season.

Moody shot 9-for-15 and his 25 points were one more than his previous high this season, which he scored in a win over Texas-Arlington on Dec. 2.

Arkansas, which turned 21 Georgia turnovers into 25 points, made 36 of 69 shots (52.2 percent) from the floor, including 12-for-21 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc. Georgia made 27 of 63 shots from the field (42.9 percent), including 5-for-19 (26.3 percent) on 3-point shooting.

Leading 43-37 at intermission, Arkansas put the game away by opening the half on a 15-8 run to take a 61-45 lead with 14 minutes remaining. Arkansas led by as many as 35 points in the second half after Davis’ layup with six minutes left.

Arkansas took control of the game by going on an 11-7 run over the final 3:48 of the first half to take its big halftime lead. Moody and Davis each scored 12 points in the first half to lead Arkansas, while Wheeler and Camara each had 10 for the Bulldogs in the opening 20 minutes.

Arkansas shot very well from long range in the first half, as they were 6-for-13 (46.2 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Georgia made just 3 of 10 of its 3-point shots and 14 of 29 from the field overall.

