Jones' free throw lifts Arkansas over Indiana late

Guard Mason Jones hit a free throw with 2.5 seconds left to give the Arkansas Razorbacks a 73-72 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Hoosiers (3-1) had a chance to take the lead with the game tied at 72, but they missed a pair of layups in the last 10 seconds, and Jones was fouled in the scramble for the second rebound.

Arkansas (2-1) rode the play of big man Daniel Gafford, who scored 27 points, including 12 straight Razorbacks points in a key stretch of the second half, after Indiana had erased a nine-point lead with Gafford on the bench getting a breather.

Gafford’s run of dunks and short jumpers overcame the hot second half of Indiana’s Juwan Morgan, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

Gafford, who also had 12 rebounds and three blocks, made a free throw with 1:41 left to extend the Arkansas lead to 72-69, but Indiana’s Rob Phinisee nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game with 48 seconds remaining.

Freshman Isaiah Joe scored 13 points, and Jones finished with 11.

Another freshman, Romeo Langford, scored 22 points to lead the Hoosiers, who were coming off a 23-point win over then-No. 24 Marquette. Langford also had a team-high 10 rebounds and five assists.

Aljami Durham scored 11 points, and De’Ron Davis added 10 for Indiana.

The game stayed close throughout the first half. When Jones hit a 3-pointer off the feed from Joe with 5:48 left, Arkansas led 27-22, the biggest lead either team had in the half.

Durham came right back with a 3-pointer, with an assist to Langford, to pull Indiana within 27-25.

Gabe Osabuohien hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to give the Razorbacks a 38-35 halftime lead.

Langford was the only player for either team to reach double digits in the first half, scoring 11 points to go with six rebounds. Durham added nine for the Hoosiers.

Gafford led Indiana with eight points before the break, and added five rebounds. Joe scored seven points, and Jones and Osabuohien chipped in five apiece, as all nine Hoosiers who played in the half scored.

