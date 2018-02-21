Kentucky outmuscles Arkansas, 87-72

Forward Kevin Knox scored 23 points, and Kentucky dominated the boards in knocking off Arkansas 87-72 in Southeastern Conference play Tuesday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 SEC) overcame an early 11-0 deficit to win their second game in a row while the Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7 SEC) saw their winning streak snapped at four games. It was just the second loss for the Hogs in 16 home outings.

Knox scored 12 of his points in the second half as the Wildcats turned what had been a tight battle into a comfortable victory. They outrebounded the Razorbacks 46-29 with their 18 offensive rebounds leading to 16 second-chance points.

The Hogs went without a field goal for nearly eight minutes in the second half to go from a 68-65 deficit to an 83-70 hole with 2:33 left in the game.

Arkansas guard Daryl Macon led all scorers with 26 points.

After falling behind by double digits in less than three minutes, Kentucky fought back to a 20-20 tie approaching the midpoint of the first half. The Wildcats took their first lead 35-34 on forward PJ Washington’s jumper.

The score was tied in the last minute of the first period before Washington’s steal led to a layup and free throw with 18 seconds left that gave the Wildcats a 43-40 lead. However, Macon’s 3-pointer at the buzzer made it a 43-43 deadlock at the break.

Kentucky established early command of the boards with 23 rebounds to 17 for Arkansas before halftime.

The two teams went back and forth in the opening minutes of the second half and were tied five times just over five minutes into the period.

Then, after Arkansas assumed a 61-56 lead on guard Anton Beard’s 3-pointer, the Wildcats responded with a 9-0 run that led to a 22-4 spurt and 78-65 lead with just under seven minutes left in the game.

