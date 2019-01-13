Reid scores 27, leads LSU over Arkansas in OT

Hot-shooting Naz Reid scored 27 points as LSU overcame a second-half scoring slump to hold off Arkansas 94-88 in overtime in an SEC game Saturday at Fayetteville, Ark.

Reid made 10 of 12 field goals and all four of his 3-point attempts to lead four Tigers in double figures. Marlon Taylor added 21 points, Tremont Waters had 17 points and 11 assists and Skylar Mays scored 15 as LSU improved to 12-3, 2-0.

Daniel Gafford scored 32, making 14 of 19 shots, Mason Jones added 22 and Reggie Chaney had 12 for the Razorbacks (10-5, 1-2).

Gafford started the scoring in overtime by making a layup, but Ja’vonte Smart and Reid made consecutive 3-pointers to give LSU an 87-83 lead.

Arkansas got within two, but Waters made a layup. It got within three, but Mays converted a three-point play.

That helped seal the victory as the Razorbacks made just one basket in the last 2:51 of the extra period.

The Tigers seemed in control before hitting a scoring drought in the final nine minutes of the second half.

They went scoreless for nearly five minutes, and Arkansas scored 12 straight points to pull even at 73.

The score was tied twice more before Taylor’s two free throws and Reid’s dunk gave LSU an 81-77 lead with 1:58 left.

Jones’ layup cut the lead in half with 1:07 left, and Reid turned the ball over.

Gafford’s dunk tied the score with 30 seconds left, and Waters and Reid both missed shots before time expired.

LSU led by eight points after a hot-shooting first half in which the Tigers made 60 percent of their shots and the Razorbacks made 53.1 percent of theirs. One difference was that LSU made 6 of 12 3-pointers while Arkansas made 1 of 7.

The Tigers led 50-42 at the break.

Reid scored five points and Taylor added four as the Tigers quickly increased the lead to 61-48 early in the second half.

The Razorbacks got the margin back to eight before Smart made a 3-pointer that helped LSU take a 68-55 lead.

