Arkansas finishes strong, tops Missouri to end skid

Missouri dominated the beginning but Arkansas dominated the end, and that was enough to give the host Razorbacks an SEC win on Wednesday.

Freshman guard Isaiah Joe scored a game-high 23 points to help lead Arkansas end a four-game losing streak with a 72-60 win over the Tigers.

Sophomore Daniel Gafford added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Arkansas, which pulled a complete reversal as the game wore on after a poor start.

Missouri looked as if it would run away with the game early, scoring 14 of the game’s first 16 points and taking a 17-4 lead with 11:12 remaining in the first half.

Arkansas closed to within 29-22 with 3:39 left in the first half, then went on an 8-0 run to take its first lead at 30-29 with 2:10 left until halftime.

Missouri retook the lead to go into intermission up two, 34-32.

Arkansas quickly got the lead back, then built the margin to six at 51-45 with 9:44 remaining. But Missouri wouldn’t go away, cutting the Arkansas lead to 60-59 with 4:27 left.

Then the Razorbacks delivered the final blow — 10 straight points to take a 70-59 lead with 2:28 remaining — and never looked back.

Sloppiness with the ball was Missouri’s big downfall, as the Tigers committed 24 turnovers to 14 for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks also did a better job distributing the ball, collecting 18 assists to just nine for Missouri.

Sophomore guard Mark Smith went 6 of 11 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points to lead Missouri, which didn’t have any other player in double figures and has now lost four of its last five games.

Each team shot an identical 10 of 25 from 3-point range (40 percent), but Arkansas was 26 of 59 overall from the field, while Missouri was 19 of 42.

The teams will meet again on Feb. 12 at Missouri for the second of two regular-season meetings.

—Field Level Media