Harris' late layup gets Arkansas past Mississippi

Jalen Harris made a go-ahead layup with 5.9 seconds remaining in the second half as Arkansas snapped a six-game losing skid with a 74-73 Southeast Conference victory over visiting Mississippi on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

Mar 2, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Mike Anderson motions to his team during the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas guard Mason Jones, who was left out of the starting lineup, responded by draining a career-high six 3-pointers to highlight his 22-point performance. Daniel Gafford scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half for the Razorbacks (15-14, 6-10 SEC), who posted their first victory since Feb. 5 against Vanderbilt.

Breein Tyree scored 17 of his team-high 20 points in the second half for the Rebels (19-10, 9-7), who have dropped two in a row in their pursuit to reach the 20-win plateau for the eighth time in 10 seasons. Terence Davis had 12 points, while Bruce Stevens also had 12 before he fouled out.

The second half featured 18 lead changes before Jones stole the ball from Tyree, giving Arkansas one last possession while trailing 73-72 with 18.3 seconds remaining. Harris drove the lane and went high off the glass with 5.9 to give the Razorbacks the late advantage before Gabe Osabuohien stole the ball from the Rebels’ Dominik Olejniczak to end the game.

The teams stayed within one possession of each other throughout much of the start of the second half until Jones drilled 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give Arkansas a 62-58 advantage with 8:17 remaining.

Arkansas honored the 25th anniversary of the 1994 NCAA championship team at intermission and Desi Sills kept the party going with a layup to cap a 9-0 run that bookended intermission and gave the Razorbacks a 38-35 lead.

Davis had a pair of dunks before capping an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer to give Mississippi a 21-13 lead midway into the first half.

The Rebels ran into early foul trouble, however, and Arkansas turned the tide. Olejniczak worked the interior by sandwiching dunks around a layup on consecutive possessions before Jones drilled a 3-pointer that trimmed the deficit to one at 35-34 at halftime.

Arkansas freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who scored a team-high 16 points in an 84-67 loss to Mississippi on Jan. 19, was hobbled by an apparent left leg injury sustained midway into the first half. He did not score a point on Saturday.

—Field Level Media