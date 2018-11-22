Arkansas romps from start against Montana State

Sophomore guard Mason Jones scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help Arkansas cruise to a 90-68 victory over Montana State in nonconference play on Tuesday night at Fayetteville, Ark.

Sophomore power forward Daniel Gafford added 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting and collected seven rebounds for the Razorbacks (3-1).

Junior guard Jalen Harris recorded 11 points and a career-best 11 assists, freshman guard Isaiah Joe notched 10 points, five steals and five assists, and junior forward Adrio Bailey also scored 10 points.

Senior guard Tyler Hall made seven first-half 3-pointers and scored 23 of his 29 points before intermission for Montana State (1-5), which committed 24 turnovers. Junior forward Laden Ricketts added 15 points.

The Razorbacks shot 52.9 percent from the field and made 11 of 35 3-point attempts. Montana State shot 35.6 percent and was 11 of 34 from behind the arc.

Arkansas accumulated 13 steals and had a 29-9 edge in points off turnovers. The Razorbacks also had a 20-3 edge in fast-break points.

The Razorbacks never trailed en route to a 16-point halftime lead. Arkansas led by 25 points before the contest was 11 minutes old.

The Razorbacks continued the assault in the second half, increasing their lead to 72-45 on Bailey’s dunk with 12:20 remaining.

The lead topped out at 29 points.

Jones was 5-of-7 from 3-point range as Arkansas led 54-38 at the break. The Razorbacks shot 61.8 percent from the field.

Hall was 7-of-12 from 3-point range in the half before missing all three of his second-half shots from long range.

The Razorbacks began the game with a flourish, and a dunk by Harris gave them an 11-1 advantage with 17:51 left in the half.

Hall’s layup pulled Montana State within 16-7 with 15:50 remaining before Arkansas ripped off the next 16 points. Freshman guard Desi Sills capped the spurt with a layup to make it 32-7 with 9:43 left.

Hall got hot a short time later with four 3-pointers in a span of 2:15 as the Bobcats moved within 40-24 with 5:32 remaining.

—Field Level Media