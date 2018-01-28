Arkansas rallies to edge Oklahoma State, 66-65

EditorsNote: Fixes Oklahoma State’s record in second graf

Forward Daniel Gafford’s follow-up with 16.3 seconds left in the game provided the final points as Arkansas rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit for a 66-65 victory over short-handed Oklahoma State in a Southeastern Conference-Big 12 Challenge clash Saturday evening in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks (15-6) sealed the win by rebounding the second of two missed shots by the Cowboys (13-8), the last with 2.5 seconds remaining. Though Arkansas forward Trey Thompson, fouled on the rebound, missed a free throw, the Hogs survived when guard Lindy Waters’ long 3-point attempt not only missed but came after the buzzer.

Arkansas guard Daryl Macon led all scorers with 22 points while Waters led Oklahoma State with 17 points.

The Cowboys looked to be headed for the win after holding multiple double-digit leads through the first 31 minutes, but Arkansas rallied and two teams exchanged leads through the final nine minutes.

The Cowboys were without two double-figure scorers, guards Tavarius Shine (wrist) and Kendall Smith (flu). Shine averages 11.4 points per game, Smith 10.8. In addition, the team’s No. 1 scorer, guard Jeffrey Carroll, who has a 16.2 average, scored only six points in the first half and picked up a third foul less than three minutes into the second half. He finished with eight points.

The teams exchanged runs to open the game, with the Cowboys scoring the first nine points, the Razorbacks answering with an 8-0 run and the Cowboys coming back with an 11-0 surge.

The Razorbacks trailed 24-21 and then 33-23 later in the half before closing their gap to 35-32. However, Oklahoma State went to the locker room up 40-32 after guard Brandon Averette drove the length of the floor for a layup at the buzzer.

The Cowboys increased their lead back to 46-36 in the first two minutes of the second half before the Razorbacks began their comeback.

