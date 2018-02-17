Arkansas breezes past No. 21 Texas A&M 94-75

Arkansas got big games out of senior guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon and freshman forward Daniel Gafford in handing No. 21 Texas A&M a 94-75 whipping Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Barford scored 21 points, Macon 20, and Gafford 18 as the Razorbacks (19-8, 8-6 Southeastern Conference) stretched their winning streak to four games, all by double digits. It was the most points the Aggies have given up this season.

After leading by 11 points at the half, the Hogs led by double digits for most of the second period with the final margin marking their largest lead of the game.

The Aggies (17-10, 6-8) got 20 points and 14 rebounds from sophomore forward Robert Williams, who had his sixth double-double of the season and 17th over his career, and 20 points from guard Admon Gilder, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from a second consecutive loss, both on the road.

Arkansas won despite being whistled for 25 fouls that helped the Aggies to a 23-of-35 effort at the free-throw line. The Hogs were 14-of-22 from the stripe.

The Razorbacks outscored the Aggies 25-16 over the final 11 minutes of the first half to take a 43-32 lead at the intermission. The Hogs trailed 4-2 less than two minutes into the game but went on an 11-0 spurt for a 13-4 lead before the Aggies responded.

A&M had the gap down to 16-14 just over eight minutes into the game when the Hogs took command.

Gafford had 10 of his points in the first 20 minutes while making all four of his field-goal attempts. The Hogs shot nearly 50 percent from the field in the period in going 16-of-34 from the floor overall and 4-of-12 on 3-pointers.

Arkansas finished the game shooting 49.3 percent from the field to A&M’s 43.6 and dominated the rebounding by a 45-33 margin.

-- Field Level Media