Hot shooting powers Texas A&M to 87-80 win over Arkansas

Savion Flagg had team-high totals in points (22) and rebounds (nine) and Wendell Mitchell added 20 points to lead Texas A&M to an 87-80 win over Arkansas in an SEC game Saturday night at Fayetteville, Ark.

Feb 23, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Gabe Osabuohien warms up before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The hot-shooting Aggies (12-14, 5-9 SEC) made 58.3 percent of their shots from the field and were also led by two other scorers in double figures — Josh Nebo (14 points) and T.J. Starks (11).

Daniel Gafford led Arkansas (14-13, 5-9) with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Isaiah Joe had 20 points.

The game remained close for most of the game. In the first half, there were seven lead changes before Texas A&M led 38-37 at halftime.

Nebo, Mitchell and Flagg combined for 29 of the Aggies points in the first half with the trio shooting 9 of 13 from the field. Nebo hit all four of his shots in the half and had 11 points.

Mitchell, who finished 7-for-9 from the floor, opened the second half with a 3-pointer and a jumper to give Texas A&M a 43-37 lead with 19:21 left in regulation. That was part of a seven-point run for the Aggies extended from the first half, which ended with a Flagg layup with 3 seconds left.

Texas A&M, which led by as many as eight points in the first half and trailed by as many as six, managed to maintain its lead in the second half despite Arkansas trailing by no more than five points from 19:09 left to 3:44 remaining (when a layup by Starks gave the Aggies a 71-64 lead).

Twice in that stretch, Arkansas cut the lead to only one point but each time Texas A&M responded with layups.

Starks made two more layups in an 8-0 run to increase Texas A&M’s lead to 75-64 with 2:28 remaining.

Three free throws by Joe after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 41 seconds left cut the lead to 82-76, but the Razorbacks would not get closer.

Texas A&M, which avenged a 73-71 home loss to Arkansas that opened its SEC season last month, was dominant on the rebounds, with a 35-25 advantage.

—Field Level Media