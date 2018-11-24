Gafford, Arkansas too much for UT-Arlington

Daniel Gafford poured in 21 points, including a 9-of-10 showing from the free-throw line, and Arkansas used a big run in the final seven minutes to put away visiting Texas-Arlington for a 78-60 win on Friday.

Arkansas led 31-26 at the half and never allowed the Mavericks to get closer than three over the final 20 minutes. The Razorbacks used a 15-4 run late in the second half that ended at the 4:20 mark with one free throw by Jalen Harris and a 71-53 advantage.

Adrio Bailey and Harris scored 14 points each for the Razorbacks (4-1), who have won four straight games after a season-opening loss to Texas in overtime. Isaiah Joe added 10 points for Arkansas, which outscored the Jaguars 34-18 from the foul line.

Edric Dennis led the Mavericks (3-3) with 19 points while Brian Warren added 15 as the only players in double figures for Texas-Arlington.

The Razorbacks led by as many as six points on three different occasions in the first half, the latest on two free throws by Gafford at the 8:52 mark. But Texas-Arlington fought back, cutting their deficit to 15-14 on a 3-pointer by Dennis with seven minutes to play in the half.

Arkansas scored 10 of the next 12 points to grab a 25-16 advantage before settling for a 31-26 halftime lead.

Gafford led all scorers with 12 points in the half while Warren hit for seven to pace the Mavericks. Both teams were woeful from the floor over the first 20 minutes with the Razorbacks shooting just 32 percent, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range, and Texas-Arlington making only 8 of its 28 field-goal attempts (29 percent).

Next up for Texas-Arlington is a road game at Tulsa on Tuesday. Arkansas returns to action on Dec. 1 when it hosts Florida International.

