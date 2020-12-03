Arkansas dumps UT Arlington, remains unbeaten

Moses Moody scored a game-high 24 points on just 12 field-goal attempts and added nine rebounds Wednesday night as Arkansas improved to 3-0 with a 72-60 nonconference win over UT Arlington in Fayetteville, Ark.

Moody was 7 of 8 at one point before missing his last four shots. He made 2 of 3 from 3-point range and was 8 of 10 at the foul line as the Razorbacks cruised to victory despite missing 14 of 15 field-goal tries late in the game.

Jalen Tate added 14 points for the Razorbacks while 7-foot-3 center Connor Vanover chipped in 12. Justin Smith contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. With Smith and Moody leading the way, Arkansas controlled the glass 43-30.

Shahada Wells scored 17 points for the Mavericks (1-3) while Fredelin De La Cruz managed 11 points and six rebounds. However, UT Arlington struggled to convert shots, hitting just 21 of 54 from the field (38.9 percent).

The Mavericks also couldn’t make up for it with their trademarks -- stealing the ball and protecting it. They entered the night with more steals (31) than turnovers (27) but finished the game with twice as many turnovers (14) as steals (seven).

Arkansas took the lead for good about 5 1/2 minutes into the game when Moody hit a 3-pointer to make it 15-12, but UT Arlington stayed competitive for most of the first half despite decided disadvantages in size, strength and athleticism.

De La Cruz’s put-back with 11:17 left in the half drew the Mavs within 19-16, but the Razorbacks promptly rattled off a 10-2 run that Vanover capped with a 3-pointer at the 8:10 mark. Nicolas Elame pulled UT Arlington within 35-29 by making a free throw with 4:09 remaining.

However, another burst by Arkansas increased the lead to 44-31 after Khalen Robinson stroked a 3-pointer with 1:59 on the clock. The Razorbacks took a 44-33 cushion into halftime, thanks to an 11-2 margin in second-chance points and an 18-6 advantage in paint points.

Arkansas finished with a 21-6 edge in second-chance scoring and a 28-14 lead on points in the paint.

--Field Level Media