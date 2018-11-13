Jones, Arkansas dispatch UC Davis, 81-58

Sophomore guard Mason Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half and finished with eight rebounds to help Arkansas post an 81-58 victory over visiting UC Davis on Monday night at Fayetteville, Ark.

Junior forward Adrio Bailey scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half for the Razorbacks (1-1). Freshman guard Isaiah Joe recorded 14 points and three steals, and sophomore power forward Daniel Gafford had 12 points and four blocked shots for Arkansas.

Senior guard TJ Shorts II had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead UC Davis (0-3). Junior guard Joe Mooney added 10 points for the Aggies, who shot just 32.1 percent from the field — including 7 of 29 from 3-point range — and committed 24 turnovers.

The Razorbacks held a 26-8 edge in points off turnovers. Arkansas shot 46.9 percent from the field, including 8 of 20 from long range.

The Razorbacks went 27 of 41 from the free-throw line. UC Davis was 15 of 18.

Arkansas led by seven at the break and began the second half with a 9-2 surge to take a 46-32 edge on Joe’s inside basket with 16:42 remaining.

A short time later, the Aggies tallied seven straight and pulled within 48-41 on a basket by Shorts with 13:10 left.

But UC Davis missed its next nine field-goal attempts as Arkansas went on a 10-1 run. Bailey’s 3-pointer culminated the burst and gave the Razorbacks a 58-42 lead with 8:42 left.

Mooney drained a 3-pointer 21 seconds later for the Aggies’ first field goal in a span of 4:49. Just over three minutes later, UC Davis pulled within 63-54 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Siler Schneider. But that turned out to be the Aggies’ last field goal as Arkansas pulled away.

Bailey scored six points, and Joe drained a 3-pointer during a 9-0 run to push the margin up to 18 with 3:14 left.

The lead topped out at 24 points.

Jones made four 3-pointers in the first half as Arkansas held a 37-30 halftime advantage. Two of those came during a game-opening 11-0 run.

The Aggies finally got on the board when senior forward A.J. John hit a 3-pointer with 13:52 left in the half.

Arkansas led 31-17 after a 3-pointer by Joe with 5:12 left, before UC Davis rolled off the next nine points.

—Field Level Media