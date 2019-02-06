Gafford scores 28 as Arkansas nips Vandy

Forward Daniel Gafford’s 28 points helped Arkansas knock off Vanderbilt 69-66 on Tuesday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

Feb 5, 2019; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks cheerleader prior to the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Gafford, not known as a passer, assisted on the game-winning bucket on a kick-out to guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson with 17 seconds left. The 3-pointer put the Razorbacks on to 67-66.

Commodores point guard Saben Lee pushed off on the next possession with 13 seconds left, his fifth foul. Razorbacks guard Mason Jones hit a pair of foul shots with 7.6 remaining, and Vanderbilt forward Matt Ryan missed a contested 3-point attempt on the game’s final shot.

Guard Isaiah Joe added 18 for the Razorbacks (14-8, 5-4 Southeastern Conference), who won for the fourth time in five games. The Commodores (9-13, 0-9) have lost 10 straight.

Vanderbilt led by one at halftime, but foul trouble contributed to the disappearance of a 10-point lead.

Lee picked up his fourth foul just 43 seconds into the second half, and then Gafford took over, drawing three fouls on starting forward Clevon Brown in a span of 2:21. Gafford scored the half’s first six points, leading Arkansas to a 40-35 lead, its first advantage since early in the first period.

The lead became 52-43 at the 11:34 mark, when Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith picked up his fourth foul and forward Reggie Chaney canned a free throw. Then, Arkansas guard Jalen Harris drove the left side, hit a layup and drew the fourth on Brown at 10:44.

A quick scoring flurry keyed by a pair of 3-pointers each from Lee and forward Joe Toye (18 points) put Vanderbilt up 60-58 with 4:53 remaining.

The lead changed hands a few times from there. Vanderbilt forward Simi Shittu (12 points) drove the lane and kicked out to Toye in the right corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left, but those were the Commodores’ last points.

—Field Level Media