Barford powers Arkansas past Bucknell
#US College Basketball
November 13, 2017 / 1:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Barford powers Arkansas past Bucknell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Barford powers Arkansas past Bucknell

Senior guard Jaylen Barford scored a career-high 27 points, including 21 in the first half, as Arkansas defeated Bucknell 101-73 on Sunday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Barford made 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, to lead four Arkansas players in double figures.

Senior guard Daryl Macon added 21 points for the Razorbacks (2-0). Macon made three 3-pointers in six attempts, including a long one at the halftime buzzer to give the Razorbacks a 56-34 lead.

Arkansas shot 53.5 percent from the floor (38 for 71) and 40 percent from 3-point range (6 of 15). The Razorbacks dominated the boards, outrebounding Bucknell 41-25.

True freshman post Daniel Gafford had 15 points and senior guard Anton Beard added 11 for Arkansas.

Senior forward Zach Thomas led Bucknell (0-2) with 24 points and 10 rebounds and senior center Nana Foulland added 17 points.

Bucknell shot 44.8 percent from the field (26 for 58), including 40.7 percent from 3-point range (11 of 27). The Bison committed 18 turnovers.

A Thomas layup gave Bucknell an 8-7 lead with 17:16 left to play in the first half, but Arkansas responded with a 17-3 run to take control. Gafford had five points during the run, including a three-point play when he dunked and was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Bucknell got within six points when a free throw by Thomas made it 28-22 with 7:20 left in the first half, but Arkansas went on a 14-4 run to stretch its lead to 42-26. Barford scored eight consecutive points on a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws.

