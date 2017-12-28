Arkansas pulls away from Cal State Bakersfield

Senior guard Jaylen Barford scored 19 points, and Arkansas made seven 3-pointers in the second half to break open a close game and defeat Cal State Bakersfield 95-68 Wednesday night.

Arkansas (10-2) won its fifth consecutive game, pulling away from a 38-38 tie with three minutes left in the first half.

The Razorbacks scored the final four points of the first half, then opened the second half with a 14-2 run for a 56-40 cushion.

Senior guards Daryl Macon and Anton Beard ignited the run. Macon hit two 3-pointers in the first 1:39 of the second half. After a Cal State Bakersfield basket made it 48-40, Beard sank two 3-pointers in a span of 11 seconds to push the Razorbacks’ lead to 54-40.

Later, Barford scored eight consecutive points on a fastbreak layup and two 3-pointers as Arkansas’ lead grew to 80-55.

Macon finished with 16 points and Beard added 15 for Arkansas, which also got 14 points from true freshman forward Darious Hall and 10 points from senior forward Dustin Thomas.

Freshman guard Jarkel Joiner scored 12 for Cal State Bakersfield (7-8). Junior guard Rickey Holden and freshman guard Justin Davis added 11 points apiece for the Roadrunners, who shot 34.4 percent (22 of 64) from the field and committed 17 turnovers.

Arkansas shot 47.1 percent (32 of 68), including 37 percent from 3-point range (10 of 27). The Razorbacks made seven of 14 3-point attempts in the second half.