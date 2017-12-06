FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arkansas rolls past Colorado State
#US College Basketball
December 6, 2017

Arkansas rolls past Colorado State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arkansas rolls past Colorado State

Senior guard Jaylen Barford and sophomore guard C.J. Jones each scored 19 points to help Arkansas roll to a 92-66 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday in a nonconference game at Fayetteville, Ark.

Freshman forward Daniel Gafford added 14 points for the Razorbacks (6-2). Jones connected on 7 of 9 field-goal attempts for Arkansas, which committed only five turnovers while forcing the Rams into 19.

Junior guard Prentiss Nixon scored a career-best 31 points for Colorado State (4-5). Nixon made 5-of-8 3-pointers while the rest of the Rams were a combined 4 of 17.

Arkansas spotted the Rams the first 10 points before dominating the rest of the contest with its pressure defense. The Razorbacks had a 27-6 edge in points off turnovers.

The Razorbacks led by 18 at halftime and quickly stretched the lead to 59-32. Barford culminated the 12-3 opening stretch with a 3-pointer with 15:42 left in the contest.

Arkansas’ lead topped out at 29 points.

Jones scored 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting as the Razorbacks took a 47-29 lead into the break.

Nixon’s three-point play gave Colorado State a 13-2 lead before Arkansas even made its first field goal. But the Rams went scoreless for nearly 6 1/2 minutes as the Razorbacks ripped off 19 consecutive points.

Gafford scored seven points during the surge and Jones capped it with a jumper to give Arkansas a 21-13 lead with 10:18 left in the half.

The margin was eight with less than two minutes left in the half before Jones and Barford each connected on 3-pointers during a half-ending 10-0 burst to increase the Razorbacks’ lead to 18.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
