Preview: Minnesota at Arkansas

The last thing a struggling offense needs to see is pressure defense, but that’s what No. 15 Minnesota will face when it visits Arkansas on Saturday. The Golden Gophers shot 32.4 percent from the field, missing their first six shots in each half, in a 78-68 loss at Nebraska on Tuesday as their second setback in three games dropped them to 1-1 in the Big Ten Conference and left some wondering if their ranking is warranted.

“They just played better than we did and when we needed to get stops, we couldn‘t,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “Offensively, obviously, we didn’t have it going. If you don’t have it going offensively, you’ve got to get stops and get out on the break. We did not do that. Credit to them.” The Golden Gophers, who lost to No. 11 Miami 86-81 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 29, are shooting 47.4 percent from the field. The Razorbacks bounced back from a 26-point loss at Houston on Dec. 2 with a resounding 92-66 victory over Colorado State on Tuesday. Arkansas forced 19 turnovers, raising its season average to 16.4, and held the Rams to 36.5 percent shooting.

TV: 6:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-2): Junior forward Jordan Murphy averages a team-high 19.9 points and leads the Big Ten in rebounding at 12.8 per game - the only player in the conference averaging more than 10 boards. Senior guard Nate Mason (15.7 points, club-best 4.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds) averaged 20.3 points over his last four games - 23 per game in his last two. Reggie Lynch, a 6-10 senior center, averages 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds, and leads the nation with 4.5 blocks per game.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (6-2): Senior guard Jaylen Barford (team-high 19.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists) bounced back from a sub-par performance against Houston (13 points, 3-for-11 shooting) with 19 points (7-for-13 from the field) versus Colorado State. Sophomore guard C.J. Jones (10.8 points) scored 19 for the second time in three games Tuesday. Barford (46.2 percent), senior guard Daryl Macon (43.9) and Jones (40.5) are one of two trios in the nation shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range with at least 35 attempts.

TIP-INS

1. The Razorbacks’ first eight opponents were a combined 42-25 through Wednesday’s games.

2. The Golden Gophers average 87.3 points, which was 24th-most nationally entering Thursday.

3. Arkansas is 4-0 at home, outscoring foes by 101 points - including 82 in the first half.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 80, Minnesota 78