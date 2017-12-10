Barford paces Arkansas in upset of No. 14 Minnesota

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Five Arkansas players scored in double figures, led by 22 points from Jaylen Barford, as unranked Arkansas defeated No. 14 Minnesota 95-79 Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

C.J. Jones came off the bench to score 15 points for Arkansas (7-2), making five 3-pointers as the Razorbacks handed the Golden Gophers (8-3) their second consecutive road loss.

Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy had his 11th consecutive double-double to start the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to hold off an Arkansas team that shot 57.4 percent from the field (39 for 68).

Daniel Gafford scored 16 points for Arkansas, making all eight of his field-goal attempts. Gafford also had seven rebounds and blocked six shots in 21 minutes.

The Arkansas victory avenged a road loss at Minnesota last season. In that game, Arkansas committed 21 turnovers as the Golden Gophers won 85-71. On Saturday, the Razorbacks had nine turnovers and finished with 23 assists on their 39 field goals.

Daryl Macon had 12 points and eight assists for Arkansas, which also got 10 points and six assists from Anton Beard.

Amir Coffey scored 18 points and Nate Mason added 17 points for Minnesota, which shot 41 percent from the floor (25 for 61) and committed 10 turnovers. Minnesota outrebounded Arkansas 39-33 and made 24 free throws in 37 attempts, compared with 7 of 13 for Arkansas. But the Gophers never led in the game as Arkansas opened the game with an 11-4 run.

The Razorbacks led 50-42 at halftime and used a 12-4 run midway through the second half to extend their lead to 18 points at 72-54. A Barford trey made it 77-58 with 7:59 remaining.

NOTES: Minnesota C Reggie Lynch, who came into the game averaging 11.6 points a game, was hampered by foul trouble and played just 14 minutes. He scored five points. ... Arkansas’ bench outscored Minnesota’s 29-13. ... The Razorbacks had a 46-38 advantage on points in the paint.