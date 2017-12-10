Barford paces Arkansas in upset of No. 14 Minnesota

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A year’s experience and a change of venue made a big difference for the Arkansas Razorbacks against No. 14 Minnesota.

Five players scored in double figures, led by 22 points from Jaylen Barford, as unranked Arkansas defeated Minnesota 95-79 Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

C.J. Jones came off the bench to score 15 points for Arkansas (7-2), making five 3-pointers as the Razorbacks handed the Golden Gophers (8-3) their second consecutive road loss and avenged a loss at Minnesota last season.

Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy had his 11th consecutive double-double to start the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to hold off an Arkansas team that shot 57.4 percent from the field (39 for 68).

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said the Razorbacks fed off the energy from a sellout crowd.

“Hats off to our guys,” Anderson said. “I thought they matched the energy in this building. ... I thought our guys came in and really matched that intensity on the floor.”

Daniel Gafford scored 16 points for Arkansas, making all eight of his field-goal attempts. Gafford also had seven rebounds and blocked six shots in 21 minutes. He started for the first time this season.

“It was time for him to get out there,” Anderson said. “He gives you a presence inside and spaces the floor out where those guys get lanes to either attack or shoot the basketball.”

Gafford made an impression on Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.

“If he works hard and he’s a good kid, he could be a first-round pick,” Pitino said.

In its loss at Minnesota last season, Arkansas committed 21 turnovers as the Golden Gophers won 85-71. On Saturday, the Razorbacks had nine turnovers and finished with 23 assists on their 39 field goals.

“What a masterpiece of sharing the basketball,” Anderson said.

Barford, a junior-college transfer who joined Arkansas last season, said the Razorbacks were more mentally prepared for the Gophers this time around.

“I think it was just having the experience and maturity level of our game, and just taking our time and being more poised this year,” said Barford, who scored 12 points against the Gophers in 2016. “Last year was our first road game, and (we thought) things were going to be a cakewalk, and it wasn‘t.”

Daryl Macon had 12 points and eight assists for Arkansas, which also got 10 points and six assists from Anton Beard.

Amir Coffey scored 18 points and Nate Mason added 17 points for Minnesota, which shot 41 percent from the floor (25 for 61) and committed 10 turnovers. Minnesota outrebounded Arkansas 39-33 and made 24 free throws in 37 attempts, compared with 7 of 13 for Arkansas. But the Gophers never led in the game as Arkansas opened the game with an 11-4 run.

Minnesota came into the game off a 78-68 road loss to Big Ten rival Nebraska on Tuesday.

“Certainly we have our deficiencies we have to fix, but the sky’s not falling,” Pitino said

The Razorbacks led 50-42 at halftime and used a 12-4 run midway through the second half to extend their lead to 18 points at 72-54. A Barford trey made it 77-58 with 7:59 remaining.

NOTES: Minnesota C Reggie Lynch, who came into the game averaging 11.6 points a game, was hampered by foul trouble and played just 14 minutes. He scored five points. ... Arkansas’ bench outscored Minnesota’s 29-13. ... The Razorbacks had a 46-38 advantage on points in the paint. ... Arkansas has won nine straight games in Bud Walton Arena dating back to last season ... The win gives Arkansas 100 home victories under coach Mike Anderson, who has been the Razorbacks’ head coach since the 2011-12 season. That is tied for the fifth-highest home victory total during that time frame. ... The win is Arkansas’ ninth over an AP Top 25 team during the Mike Anderson era, including at least one in six of his seven years. ... Minnesota is 19-15 against current SEC members, including a 2-4 record against Arkansas ... Minnesota coach Richard Pitino faced a SEC opponent for the sixth time. Before becoming a head coach, he was an assistant for two seasons under Billy Donovan at Florida.