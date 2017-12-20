EditorsNote: Adds photo

Arkansas defeats Oral Roberts for 4th straight win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Senior guard Jaylen Barford scored 18 points, leading six Arkansas players in double figures, as the Razorbacks defeated Oral Roberts 104-69 Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Sophomore guard C.J. Jones came off the bench to make five 3-pointers and score 15 points for Arkansas (9-2), which shot 59.4 percent from the floor (41 of 69) and 56 percent from 3-point range (14 of 25).

Sophomore forward Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored a game-high 22 points for Oral Roberts (4-10), which outrebounded Arkansas 34-25. But that wasn’t enough to overcome 27 turnovers for the Golden Eagles, who shot 52.7 percent from the floor (29 of 55).

Sophomore forward Javan White had 16 rebounds for Oral Roberts, which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

Senior guards Daryl Macon and Anton Beard scored 14 points apiece for Arkansas. Macon made four 3-pointers in nine attempts and Beard was 2 for 3 from behind the arc. The Razorbacks also got 12 points from freshman forward Daniel Gafford.

Arkansas took control of the game with an 11-0 run in the first half, turning an 8-8 tie into a 19-8 lead. Later in the first half, Arkansas scored 14 consecutive points to extend its lead to 50-21. Gafford had a pair of dunks during that run, which was capped with a Jones 3-pointer at the 1:02 mark of the first half.

Arkansas led 52-23 at halftime.

Arkansas improved to 7-0 at home this season. The Razorbacks’ only losses have come to North Carolina at the PK80 Tournament in Eugene, Ore., and in a road game at Houston.