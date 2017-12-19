Preview: Oral Roberts at Arkansas

Arkansas looks to extend its winning streak to four games when it hosts Oral Roberts in a non-conference contest on Tuesday. The Razorbacks are coming off a 25-point blowout victory over Troy on Saturday, while the Golden Eagles have won their last two contests - including Saturday’s 19-point road triumph over Florida Gulf Coast.

Oral Roberts doesn’t score a lot as a team – 69.5 points per game – but possesses five double-figure scorers, including Albert Owens (14 points). The Razorbacks also have five double-digit scorers but average almost 20 points more than the Eagles at 88.1 and have recorded at least 88 in each of their last three contests. Jaylen Barford leads the way at 18.6 points while fellow senior guard Daryl Macon is averaging 15.4. Arkansas has been taking care of the basketball this season, committing an average of just 10.7 turnovers and recording fewer than 10 in three straight games for the first time under coach Mike Anderson.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus, ESPN3

ABOUT ORAL ROBERTS (4-9): The Golden Eagles were getting outrebounded by opponents by more than three per game before going to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, but coach Paul Mills’ squad showed what it’s capable of on the interior by dominating the hosts 40-20 on the glass. Even more, Oral Roberts had a 58-22 advantage in points in the paint and 17 offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points, with Emmanuel Nzekwesi and Javan White combining for 49 points and 22 boards. Mills certainly would love to see that kind of result every night, but he at least has an example at which to point when he tries to prove to his players the good that comes from hitting the glass.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (8-2): Barford has emerged as the Razorbacks’ leading scorer this season, but he’s been doing so much more than that, even when his shot isn’t falling. Against Troy on Saturday, Barford’s shot was off as he went 2-for-11 for a season-low seven points, but he contributed in many other ways, finishing with seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and no turnovers. In fact, in Barford’s 30 minutes on the court, Arkansas outscored Troy by 21 points, giving Anderson more confidence to stay with the senior even when the points aren’t coming from his shots.

TIP-INS

1. Arkansas hasn’t just won all five of its contests at home this season, it has dominated them, outscoring opponents by a total of 117 points - including a 90-point advantage in the first half of those games.

2. Razorbacks freshman F Daniel Gafford has made 22 of the team’s 44 dunks this season, and the club is 8-0 when he dunks at least once.

3. Arkansas has won 28 consecutive times when leading at halftime and the team has been ahead by an average of 16.1 points at the break in its eight wins this season.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 92, Oral Roberts 64