Arkansas uses first-half burst to dispatch Troy

Arkansas outscored Troy 25-6 over the final 11 minutes of the first half en route to an 88-63 win on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks used a 21-2 run to pull away to a 41-21 lead with 4:18 to go before the break.

The Trojans struggled through a scoring drought of more than five minutes, making just 1 of 13 shots during the Arkansas surge.

Troy (5-6) scored the first five points of the second half to cut the Razorbacks’ lead to 45-30 with 16:42 left. However, Arkansas (8-2) responded with six consecutive points to push the lead back to 21.

The Razorbacks, who were coming off a 95-79 win over then-No. 14 Minnesota, might find themselves ranked in the Top 25 come Monday.

Daryl Macon scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half as the Razorbacks shot 62.1 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

Anton Beard added 11 points for Arkansas, which outscored the Trojans 50-16 in the paint. The Razorbacks were 26-for-41 from 2-point range.

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas’ leading scorer at almost 20 points per game, struggled through a 2-for-11 shooting night and finished with seven points, his lowest output of the season.

Wesley Person, son of the former NBA player of the same name, led Troy with 25 points. Alex Hicks added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans.

The Trojans, who have now lost three in a row, shot 30.5 percent for the game. The Razorbacks made 53.1 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with Arkansas hosting Oral Roberts and Troy playing at Austin Peay.