Arizona State rallies to topple No. 22 Arizona

Remy Martin scored 24 points and led a stirring second-half comeback from a 22-point deficit and Alonzo Verge Jr. hit a driving layup with nine seconds remaining as the host Arizona State Sun Devils upset the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats 66-65 in their Pac-12 matchup Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Jan 25, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Sean Miller and guard Max Hazzard (5) and forward Jake DesJardins (blue jacket) and guard Nico Mannion (1) react against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Edwards had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, and Verge had 13 points for the Sun Devils (12-7, 3-3), who fell behind 37-15 with 5:35 left in the first half before recovering to split the season series.

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double, Nico Mannion had 16 points, including a season-high four 3-pointers, and Dylan Smith had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (13-6, 3-3), who beat the Sun Devils 75-47 in the first meeting Jan. 4 in Tucson.

Martin scored the first seven points of the second half, and Edwards’ 3-pointer capped a 16-0 run spanning the halves to bring the Sun Devils within three at 43-40 with 16:27 remaining.

Martin’s left-handed layup gave the Sun Devils a 60-59 lead with 4:31 remaining, their first lead since 10-9. Mannion made two free throws to put Arizona in front 65-63 with 1:41 renaming, before Jalen Graham made one free throw with 1:23 left to close to within one. The teams traded turnovers before Arizona’s Stone Gettings missed a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left.

Verge hit his game-winner on the next possession, and the Wildcats’ Josh Green missed a contested jumper in the lane as time expired.

Arizona had a season high 18 turnovers and shot only 28 percent in the second half, going for 7 for 25 from the field. The Wildcats are 0-4 in true road games.

It had the appearance of a runaway early.

Mannion hit his second, third and fourth 3-pointers, Nnaji had seven points and Smith had five points when the Wildcats used a 25-3 run to take 34-13 lead with 6:51 remaining in the first half. Arizona State missed 10 straight field goal attempts in that stretch and trailed by 22 points when Smith hit his second trey for a 37-15 edge.

