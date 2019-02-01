Martin, Cheatham lead Arizona State past 'Zona in OT

Arizona State sophomore point guard Remy Martin scored a career-high 31 points and Zylan Cheatham grabbed a personal-best 22 rebounds as the host Sun Devils beat Arizona 95-88 in overtime on Thursday night.

Jan 31, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Randolph (5) drives to the basket in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Wells Fargo Arena (AZ). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cheatham scored the first points of overtime after an offensive rebound, and Martin added two free throws for an 87-83 lead 72 seconds into the frame.

After Arizona center Chase Jeter missed two free throws, Martin drilled a deep 3-pointer with 3:07 to go, giving the Sun Devils a comfortable-enough lead to fend off the Wildcats, who went 0 for 4 from the field in overtime.

Martin hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and had eight assists. Cheatham scored 11 points for a double-double.

Rob Edwards added 19 points for ASU (15-6, 6-3 Pac-12) and Luguentz Dort added 15.

ASU coach Bobby Hurley earned his first win over the Wildcats in seven tries.

Arizona (14-8, 5-4) has dropped three consecutive games for the first time since February 2010, during coach Sean Miller’s first season in Tucson. The Wildcats lost at USC and UCLA last week by 20-plus points each.

Arizona point guard Justin Coleman scored 19 points with seven coming in the final 2:14 of regulation, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds to go. Arizona State had the final possession but failed to get a good look after a timeout, with Dort firing an air-ball 3-pointer that went out of bounds with 0.4 seconds left.

Coleman, a graduate transfer from Samford, had a season-high nine assists.

Ryan Luther also scored 19 for the Wildcats, hitting 5 of 8 3-point shots.

Arizona made 14 of 28 3-point attempts while playing without starting shooting guard Brandon Williams, who suffered a sprained right knee against UCLA on Saturday. He is considered day-to-day; the Wildcats are off until hosting Washington next Thursday.

Jeter, who had missed two games because of back spasms, entered with 15:20 to go in the first half and tallied seven points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes.

Arizona State freshman Taeshon Cherry returned after sitting out the last game because of a concussion. He played just four minutes.

—Field Level Media