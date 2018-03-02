Sun Devils ride balanced attack in rout of Cal

Arizona State guard Shannon Evans II had 14 points and Romello White had 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Sun Devils broke a three-game losing streak with an 84-53 Pac-12 victory over the California Bears at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.

Tra Holder had 13 points, Mickey Mitchell had 12 and De’Quon Lake had 10 for the Sun Devils (20-9, 8-9), who reached 20 victories for the first time in coach Bobby Hurley’s three seasons.

Don Coleman had 16 points and Justice Sueing added 13 for the Golden Bears (8-22, 2-15), who never led and have lost 15 of 16. Their only victory in that stretch was 74-70 at home against Oregon State on Feb. 3.

Arizona State is projected as solidly in the 68-team tournament field despite its struggles in Pac-12 play. Its resume is buoyed by victories over No. 3 Xavier, No. 6 Kansas and 20-win Kansas State.

On a layup with 6:23 remaining, senior Kodi Justice became the 37th ASU player to score 1,000 career points. He entered the game with 996 despite scoring only 83 points in a freshman season cut short by a foot injury. He had four Thursday.

The Sun Devils led by 10 at the half and opened the second half on a 17-6 run to stretch the lead it 56-35 with 12 1/2 minutes remaining.

Arizona State shot 51.0 percent from the field and made 28 of 37 free throws. Cal shot 34.4 percent and made 11 of 17 from the foul line.

ASU, which average 8.9 threes a game, was 4-for-15. Cal was 0-for-18.

Cal was within one point before Holder’s 3-pointer with 8:01 left in the first half gave the Sun Devils a 23-19 lead that grew to 39-29 at halftime. Cal made only two field goals in the final 7 1/2 minutes of the first half.

White had eight points and eight rebounds at halftime.

