Arizona State routs Central Connecticut behind Edwards

Rob Edwards had 23 points and tied a career high with five three-pointers as host Arizona State blew out Central Connecticut State 90-49 in a game that was part of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament on Thursday.

Remy Martin had 14 points, and junior college transfer Alonzo Verge Jr. had 10 points and five assists. True freshman center Jalen Graham had 10 points, as he and Verge each made their second start for the Sun Devils, who played their first game after a loss to Pac-12 rival Colorado in Shanghai, China, last Saturday.

Central Connecticut freshman Greg Outlaw led a balanced attack with nine points and five rebounds, and Stephane Ayangma had eight points for the Northeast Conference Blue Devils, who have lost their first three this season.

Edwards made four 3-pointers during a 20-7 run in the final 5:45 of the first half for a 43-23 halftime lead, and the Sun Devils led by as many as 44. Edwards has 43 points and has made 9 of 15 attempted threes this season.

Arizona State had 37 fast-break points and scored 32 points off 23 Blue Devil turnovers. The Blue Devils shot 29.8 percent from the field.

Sun Devils junior center Romello White had two points and 11 rebounds in 14 minutes in his first game. He was suspended for Colorado game for violating team rules. Freshman Jaelen House had 14 points, 12 in the second half.

Outlaw made the first basket of the game before Arizona State scored the next 11 points to assert control. The 6-foot-9 Graham had a layup and dunk in that run, and Verge’s layup and jumper later made it 23-7 midway through the half.

Ayangma kept the Blue Devils in range early by with eight points, including two three-pointers in the first 12 minutes.

