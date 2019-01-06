Arizona St. rips Colorado to end losing streak

Romello White tied a season high with 19 points and Luguentz Dort had 14 points to lead a balanced Arizona State scoring attack as the Sun Devils broke a two-game losing streaking with an 83-61 Pac-12 victory over the visiting Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

First time-starter De’Quon Lake and Zylan Cheatham had 12 points apiece and Kimani Lawrence had 11 points for the Sun Devils (10-4, 1-1), whose only victory in their previous four games was against then-No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 22.

McKinley Wright IV had 12 points and Daylen Kountz and D’Shawn Schwartz had 10 apiece for the Buffaloes (9-5, 0-2), who have lost four of five and dropped their first two Pac-12 games for the third straight season.

Arizona State shot a season-high 57.1 percent from the floor, had a season-high 24 assists and held a 42-28 rebounding advantage. White had eight rebounds and Remy Martin had eight assists.

Arizona State played a 2-3 zone defense in the first half before switching to man-to-man in the second half, and both gave Colorado trouble. The Buffaloes shot a season-low 32.8 percent from the floor, 29.6 percent in the first half, when they fell behind 44-26. ASU led by as many as 26 in the second half.

The Sun Devils juggled their lineup after losing a 17-point lead in a 96-86 loss to Utah on Thursday, with Lake and Rob Edwards starting in place of Dort and Martin. Dort, the Sun Devils’ leading scorer at 17.8 points a game, had made 14-of-59 field goal attempts in his last five games.

Colorado did not make its first field goal until almost seven minutes had elapsed and made one of its first 12, falling behind 16-5 when White scored six points and Edwards hit his first 3-pointer early. Arizona State never led by fewer than 10 points after that.

—Field Level Media