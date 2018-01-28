No. 21 Arizona State rides 3-point barrage to top Colorado

EditorsNote: minor edits

Arizona State guard Tra Holder scored 22 points, Shannon Evans II added 19, and the duo’s 3-point barrage carried the No. 21 Sun Devils to an 80-66 Pac-12 victory over Colorado on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Holder and Evans made three 3-pointers apiece as the Sun Devils hit treys on six of seven possessions to gain control midway through the second half, wiping out a four-point Colorado lead.

Evans’ third 3-pointer in that stretch gave the Sun Devils a 65-55 lead, and Colorado never was closer than seven again.

The Sun Devils (16-5, 4-5 Pac-12) made 10 3-pointers in the second half and were 10 of 31 from long distance overall. They average 9.4 makes a game.

Dominique Collier had 11 points and Lucas Siewert and Namon Wright had 10 points apiece for Colorado (12-10, 4-6). The Buffaloes have lost three in a row after winning four of the previous five.

Romello White and reserve center De‘Quon Lake had 10 points apiece for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, the first time they had not made a 3-pointer in a half since going 0-for-9 against Arizona on Jan. 12, 2017.

Vitaliy Shibel made a 3-pointer from the left corner on the Sun Devils’ first possession of the second half, beginning a 10-for-21 run from beyond the arc.

Holder and Evans made four 3-pointers apiece. Holder had 18 second-half points, and Evans had 13 after intermission.

George King’s jump shot with 18:17 remaining gave Colorado its first lead, 36-35, and D‘Shawn Schwartz’s 3-pointer from the left corner put the Buffaloes ahead 51-47 with 10:53 left.

King, averaging 14.6 points a game, had all of his eight points in the second half. He picked up two fouls early and played only six minutes in the first half. King finished with 10 rebounds.

Neither team shot well -- Colorado made 42.6 percent from the field and Arizona State made 42.2 percent.

--Field Level Media