ASU needs two OTs to push past Cal State Fullerton

Luguentz Dort scored the first six points in the second overtime, and Arizona State escaped with a 102-94 win over Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday at Tempe, Ariz., in the season opener for both teams.

Dort had 28 points and nine rebounds, and Kimani Lawrence had 16 points for the Sun Devils in a matchup of 2018 NCAA Tournament teams.

Rob Edwards scored 14 points and Zylan Cheatham had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sun Devils, who started three newcomers including top freshman recruit Dort and senior transfer Cheatham after losing their top three scorers.

Kyle Allman Jr. had 33 points and Khalil Ahmad had 27 scored the Titans, who were without starting forward Jackson Rowe because of a foot injury. Rowe averaged 12.5 points a game last season.

Dort made a follow shot and four free throws in the first two minutes of the second overtime, and Remy Martin had two baskets as the Sun Devils amassed the first 10 points to pull away. Dort scored 26 points after halftime.

Allman, who led the Big West with a 19.5 scoring average last season, sank five 3-pointers on 11 attempts. Davon Clare had 11 points, and Austen Awosika had nine points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Titans.

Cal State Fullerton cooled to a 45.9 shooting percent after hitting over 50 percent through regulations. Arizona State had a 58-42 rebounding advantage. The Sun Devils made only 26 of 44 free-throw attempts.

Edwards sank two free throws with 16.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 83, and Fullerton did not get a good look to send the game into overtime. Lawrence missed an open 3-point attempt from the left corner to send the game into double overtime at 89.

Lawrence, a sophomore, had a career high in points in his first career start and made three 3-pointers after hitting just three in 19 games last season.

