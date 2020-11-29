No. 18 Arizona State uses big first-half run to blow out Huskies

Arizona State’s 31-3 run in the first half and balanced scoring propelled the 18th-ranked Sun Devils to a 100-77 victory over visiting Houston Baptist on Sunday in a nonconference game at Tempe, Ariz.

Marcus Bagley led ASU (2-1) with 21 points. The other double-figure scorers for the Sun Devils were Josh Christopher (17 points), Remy Martin (16), Kimani Lawrence (13) and Jaelen House (13).

ASU, which had 21 assists, shot 54.5 percent from the field (36 of 66) and 44.4 percent from 3-point range (12 of 27).

Houston Baptist (0-2) was paced by Ty Dalton’s 19 points. Darius Lee and Hunter Janacek each added 13 points. Za-Ontay Boothman, of Buckeye, Ariz., had 12 points for the Huskies.

Alonzo Verge, who averaged 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in ASU’s first two games against Rhode Island and Villanova, did not attend the game. He was out because of non-disciplinary reasons, according to a school representative.

ASU took advantage from the start of a Houston Baptist defense that ranked last among 350 Division I teams last season in allowing 93.9 points a game.

In the first half, the Sun Devils shot 63.9 percent from the field, including 62.5 percent (10 of 16) from 3-point range, to take a 65-31 halftime lead.

ASU’s balance was demonstrated by have 10 players score, with three in double figures, after the first half.

Martin’s 3-pointer with 5:03 left in the half gave the Sun Devils 10 in the half, or nearly as many as Houston Baptist had field goals (11) in the first half.

After ASU’s lead was cut to 15-12 with 14:07 left in the first half, the Sun Devils pulled away with their 31-3 run.

Eight different players scored in that stretch, led by seven points from Lawrence, who played in his first game after nursing a knee injury suffered during preseason drills.

Caleb Christopher’s layup with 7:56 remaining in the first half capped the decisive run, giving ASU a 46-15 lead.

