No. 18 Arizona St. hands first loss to No. 1 Kansas

Junior guard Rob Edwards scored a team-high 15 points Saturday to lead a balanced Arizona State attack as the No. 18 Sun Devils upset No. 1 Kansas 80-76 at Tempe, Ariz.

Sophomore guard Remy Martin drove for a go-ahead bucket and a 78-76 lead with 59 seconds left as part of a closing 13-2 run by Arizona State (9-2), which prompted a storming of the court in Wells Fargo Arena.

The Jayhawks called timeout with 22 seconds left but committed an over-and-back violation with 7 seconds remaining. Edwards then sealed the victory with two free throws.

The Sun Devils, who won 95-85 at Kansas last season, notched their first home win ever against a top-ranked visitor. They improved to 2-8 all-time against No. 1 teams with their first win in such a matchup since 1981.

The upset ruined a brilliant performance by Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson, who posted his seventh double-double in eight games, with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Lawson was 12 of 15 from the floor, but his teammates went 15 of 50 as the Jayhawks dropped to 10-1.

Freshman guard Luguentz Dort added 13 points for the Sun Devils, while senior forward Zylan Cheatham added a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards. Martin had 10 points.

The Sun Devils did not lead until 2:23 remained on a 3-pointer by Edwards. They shot 53 percent in the second half.

Lawson posted 18 points and eight rebounds in the first half to help the Jayhawks gain a 12-point lead before settling on a 39-31 margin at the break.

Kansas did not score on its final six possessions, but Arizona State only scored four points during that stretch and shot just 29 percent for the half, going 9-for-31.

Dort, who had a 19.8-point average into the game, scored seven first-half points to lead Arizona State. He went just 2-for-8.

Kansas sophomore center Udoka Azubuike missed his fourth straight game with an ankle sprain. The 7-foot center participated in the team’s shootaround but was not cleared to play.

—Field Level Media