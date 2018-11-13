Long Beach State no match for Arizona State

Remy Martin had a season-high 15 points, and freshman guard Luguentz Dort had his first double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the balanced Arizona State Sun Devils to a 90-58 victory over the Long Beach State 49ers in Tempe, Ariz., on Monday.

Kimani Lawrence had 13 points, Zylan Cheatham and Romello White had 12 points and nine rebounds apiece and De’Quon Lake had 10 points off the bench to help the Sun Devils to a 3-0 start for the second consecutive season.

Arizona State shot only 44.6 percent from the field but had a decisive a 63-30 rebounding advantage and scored 44 points in the paint.

Jordan Griffin had nine points and Bryan Alberts and Deishuan Booker had eight apiece for the 49ers (1-2), who were playing their third game in four days after opening the season with a loss at UCLA on Friday.

Booker was limited by foul trouble and played only 20 minutes. He scored 50 points in the first two games, 31 in the 91-80 loss to UCLA.

The 49ers made only 6-of-31 field goals in the first half and trailed 38-16 before closing within 15 points with 12 minutes remaining before the Sun Devils put it away. Long Beach State shot 27.4 percent from the field.

Dort had 53 points in his first two college games, and Markelle Fultz (65) and Tajuan Porter (55) were the only players in the Pac-12 to score more points in the first two games in 22 seasons.

Martin had seven points, Dort had four, Lawrence made a 3-pointer and Cheatham hit three free throws when the Sun Devils closed the first half on a 24-7 run for their 38-16 halftime lead.

