Freshman propels Arizona St. to commanding win over McNeese

Freshman Luguentz Dort had 25 points and Zylan Cheatham had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as host Arizona State overpowered the McNeese Cowboys 80-52 in Tempe, Ariz., on Friday.

Kimani Lawrence had 16 points and six rebounds and De’Quon Lake had seven points and five rebounds for the Sun Devils, who used a 14-3 run early in the second half to build a 20-point cushion coast from there.

Dort, who set a school freshman record by scoring 28 points in a double-overtime victory over Cal State Fullerton in his first game Tuesday, was 10-of-18 from the field with two 3-pointers and four dunks.

Kevin Hunt scored 15 points, Roydell Brown had nine points and nine rebounds and Will Robinson had nine points for the Cowboys, who have four new starters under first-year coach Heath Schroyer. The Cowboys are seeking their first winning season since 2011-12.

The more physical Sun Devils scored 42 points in the paint, had 26 points off 17 Cowboys’ turnovers and finished with a 38-26 rebounding advantage.

Cheatham had five points, Dort had four and Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer when the Sun Devils used a 14-3 run early in the second half for a 53-32 lead. Martin finished with five assists.

McNeese scored eight of the first 11 points before Arizona State went on an extended 19-3 run for a 22-11 lead. The Sun Devils had seven layups or dunks and a 3-pointer by Dort in that stretch. It was 33-23 at half.

—Field Level Media