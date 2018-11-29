Arizona State improves to 6-0, tops Omaha-Nebraska

Freshman Lugeuntz Dort had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists and Kimani Lawrence had 18 points and a career-high four 3-pointers when the Arizona State Sun Devils remained undefeated with an 89-71 victory over visiting Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday.

Freshman Taeshon Cherry added a career-high 19 points in his first start for ASU (6-0), while Zylan Cheatham had 13 points and 12 rebounds, finishing one assist short of the second triple-double in school history.

The Sun Devils won their first six games for the second straight season and for the third time in the last 33 seasons.

Zach Jackson had 17 points, Matt Pile had 15 points and five rebounds and JT Gibson had 12 points for the Mavericks (3-5), who were playing the second of five consecutive road games that includes a stop at Oregon.

Arizona State shot 51.6 percent (33-for-64) from the field and had a dominant 41-27 edge in rebounding. The Sun Devils turned 14 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points. Omaha shot 45.9 percent (28-for-61), and Jackson and Gibson made four 3-pointers apiece.

De’Quon Lake had all nine of his points and Dort had eight when the Sun Devils used a 33-15 run over the final 9 1/2 minutes of the first half for a 50-40 lead. Lawrence made two 3-pointers and Cherry hit one in the first three minutes of the second half to make it 59-40, and the Mavericks never were closer than 17 until the final two minutes.

Cherry, a 6-foot-8 freshman wing, started in place of point guard Remy Martin, with Dort handling the point. Martin, averaging 11 points and four assists a game, missed the game after aggravating an ankle injury in the victory over Utah State in the MGM Classic title game in Las Vegas last Wednesday.

