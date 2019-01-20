ASU uses 19-0 run in 2nd half to defeat Oregon

Freshman reserve Taeshon Cherry had 15 points and a season-high five 3-pointers and Zylan Cheatham had 17 points and nine rebounds as the Arizona State Sun Devils used a 19-0 run second-half run to pull away for a 78-64 Pac-12 victory over the Oregon Ducks at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday.

Luguentz Dort had 12 points, Remy Martin had 11 points and eight assists and Kimani Lawrence had 10 points for the Sun Devils (13-5, 4-2), who snapped an eight-game series losing streak to Oregon. Cheatham had 13 points in the second half.

Payton Pritchard had 20 points and six rebounds, Louis King had 16 points and Paul White had 12 points for the Ducks (11-7, 2-3), who shot a season-low 33.9 percent from the field. They were attempting to sweep the Pac-12 desert schools for the second time in four years.

King hit two 3-pointers midway through the second half when Oregon equaled its biggest lead at 54-50 with nine minutes remaining before the Sun Devils went on their game-changing run.

Cherry and Lawrence hit 3s on consecutive possessions for a 56-54 lead, then Cheatham scored five points and Martin and Dort had four apiece. The Ducks missed eight field straight field goal attempts in that stretch and shot only 25.7 percent in the second half.

The Sun Devils shot 51.0 percent, the second time in the last 10 games they made more than 47.5 percent. Oregon had a 38-31 rebounding advantage, the third team to out-rebound Arizona State.

Cherry had four 3s in a 70-67 victory over Oregon State on Thursday.

There were 12 lead changes and six ties, and neither team led by more than four until Arizona State’s run in the final eight minutes.

Pritchard scored 12 points in the first half, and his off-balance 3-pointer from the right wing as the buzzer sounder to tie it at 39 at the half. White scored all 12 of his points in the first half.

—Field Level Media