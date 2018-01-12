Backcourt boosts Oregon past No. 11 Arizona State

Oregon guards Elijah Brown and Payton Pritchard scored 18 points apiece, and the Ducks overcame a 13-point deficit in an 76-72 upset victory over No. 11 Arizona State on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Reserve Roman Sorkin had 13 points, and MiKyle McIntosh finished with 12 points and a season-high 13 rebounds for the Ducks (12-5, 2-2 Pac-12).

Oregon opened an eight-point lead after breaking a tie at 58 with nine minutes left and held on. Brown’s breakaway dunk gave the Ducks a 72-65 lead with 1:54 remaining.

Guard Kodi Justice scored 21 points and Shannon Evans II added 19 for the Sun Devils (13-3, 1-3). Arizona State has lost three out of four after opening the season 12-0 to stand as the last undefeated team in Division I for a few hours.

Evans’ 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds remaining closed the Oregon lead to 74-72 with 17.5 seconds left.

Pritchard converted both ends of a one-and-one for a 76-72 advantage with 13.8 seconds remaining, and Arizona State could not get off a good shot in the time remaining.

Arizona State began the game sixth in NCAA Division I with a 89.3 scoring average.

Tra Holder had 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting for Arizona State, which shot 43.5 percent and made 10 of 24 3-point attempts. Justice was 4-for-8 from long distance, and Evans was 4-for-9.

Sorkin, a 6-foot-10 senior, had 23 points in the season opener against Coppin State but had scored only 16 points in nine games since. He managed five points in 15 minutes in the first three Pac-12 games.

Oregon had a 38-31 rebounding advantage and grabbed 15 offensive rebounds to Arizona State’s eight. The Ducks outscored the Sun Devils 38-16 in the paint.

Pritchard made four of Oregon’s eight 3-pointers, and Brown made three.

Evans had five points including his first 3-pointer and Holder had four when the Sun Devils used a 13-2 spurt to take its biggest lead, 33-20, with five minutes left in the first half.

Arizona State, which opened about 4,000 more seats by removing a wall in the second tier of the arena, drew its biggest crowd since 2010, 13,693.

--Field Level Media