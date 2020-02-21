Arizona St. extends streak by beating No. 14 Oregon

EditorsNote: Tweaked headline; Clarified stat at start of 6th graf; Other minor tweaks

Feb 20, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (24) reacts against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Edwards had 24 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers while Alonzo Verge Jr. had 26 points off the bench to help host Arizona State extended its winning streak to six games with a 77-72 victory over No. 14 Oregon on Thursday.

Remy Martin had 11 points and five assists and Romello White had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Sun Devils (18-8, 9-4 Pac-12), who never trailed while continuing their ascent up the conference standings.

Payton Pritchard had 16 of his 18 points and four 3-pointers in the second half before fouling out with 2:15 remaining. Will Richardson also had 18 points and Chris Duarte had 10 for the Ducks (20-7, 9-5), who dropped out of a first-place tie in the conference with No. 18 Colorado.

Arizona State won its sixth straight league game for the first time since the 1980-81 team won 11 in a row. That team finished 24-4 before losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sun Devils shot 48.3 percent from the field and never trailed, leading by as many as 12 early in the second half. Oregon shot 41.9 percent. The Ducks, who had won six of eight, will finish their road schedule at No. 24 Arizona on Saturday.

The Sun Devils are 13-2 when Edwards scores at least 15 points over the past two seasons. They have won their last four games by five, five, five and two points.

Martin took an inadvertent elbow to the face with 11:42 remaining in the first half and was treated in the locker room before returning with 7:04 left. His banked 3-pointer from the left elbow on the next possession gave the Sun Devils a 19-15 lead.

Edwards, Verge and Martin hit 3-pointers and White made a pair of layups when the Sun Devils closed the half on 15-6 run for a 34-23 halftime lead that grew to 37-25 early in the second half. Oregon made one of its first 12 field-goal attempts and had 11 first-half turnovers.

Pritchard hit two straight 3-pointers and Duarte had a layup and a three-point play, the final free throw capping an 11-0 run that allowed the Ducks to tie the game at 54-54 with 7:17 remaining, one of two ties in the game.

Pritchard’s fourth 3 pulled the Ducks within five at 66-61 with 2:23 left, but he fouled out on the next possession and Oregon never was closer than four.

—Field Level Media