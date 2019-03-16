Oregon turns away Arizona State in OT

Louis King scored a game-high 19 points and made a free throw with 10 seconds left in overtime to secure Oregon’s 79-75 win over Arizona State in a Pac-12 tournament semifinal matchup at in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) dribbles against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (14) during the first half of a Pac-12 conference tournament game at T-Mobile Arena.

Sixth-seeded Oregon (22-12) advances to the title game Saturday night against No. 1 seed Washington (26-7), which defeated Colorado earlier Friday.

Payton Pritchard had 18 points and eight assists for the Ducks, while Paul White added 14 points and seven rebounds and Ehab Amin scored 13 points.

Arizona State (22-10) now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate. Luguentz Dort had 16 points to lead the Sun Devils, and Remy Martin had all 14 of his points in the second half after missing seven minutes in the first half with a groin injury.

Oregon started the overtime by outscoring Arizona State 9-1 to take a 76-68 lead with 2:52 left. Amin had five of those points, and 44 percent free-throw shooter Francis Okoro made both of his free throws in that start.

Starting forwards for both teams — Oregon’s Kenny Wooten and Arizona State’s Zylan Cheatham — both fouled out in the first 1:03 of overtime. Cheatham had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Wooten was held to four points.

Three free throws by Arizona State’s Rob Edwards (fouled on a 3-point attempt) with 58 seconds left cut the lead to 78-75. After Pritchard missed a layup and White failed on a 3-pointer, the Sun Devils had a chance to tie the game.

But a 25-foot 3-pointer by Dort missed and King was fouled. He made one of two free throws with 10 seconds left to give Oregon the 79-75 lead. Pritchard grabbed the offensive rebound after the second miss and the Ducks’ dribbled out the clock.

With the score tied at 67-67 in regulation, Arizona State turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation with 1:02 left, and Pritchard missed a layup on the other end.

The Sun Devils called a timeout with 28 seconds left to set up the last shot.

Martin missed a contested jumper with eight seconds to play. Dort corralled the offensive rebound and passed to Edwards, whose 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.

