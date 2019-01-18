Arizona State holds off Oregon State

Rob Edwards scored 13 points to lead a balanced Arizona State attack, and his two free throws with 12.1 seconds remaining helped the Sun Devils hold on for a 70-67 victory over Oregon State on Thursday in Tempe, Ariz.

Reserve Taeshon Cherry scored 12 points, Romello White had 11 points and Zylan Cheatham and Remy Martin had 10 apiece for Arizona State (12-5, 3-2 Pac-12). The Sun Devils built an 18-point lead early in the second half before surviving a late Oregon State run.

Ethan Thompson and Tres Tinkle had 21 points apiece had Thompson tied a career-high with five 3-pointers for the Beavers, who had a four-game winning streak broken. Oregon State (11-5, 3-1) entered with its best conference start since the 1992-93 team won its first five.

Thompson hit consecutive 3-pointers and Zach Reichle had another trey on a 9-0 run as the Beavers closed to within 64-61 with 2:10 remaining.

Cheatham made two dunks, the second on a follow of an Edwards miss, around a Tinkle three-point play before Tinkle hit a long 3-pointer with 17.8 seconds remaining to make it 68-67.

Edwards sank two free throws after a timeout, and Thompson’s contested 3-pointer at the buzzer was off target.

Tinkle, who had seven rebounds and six assists, ran his streak of double-figure scoring games to 50, tying Gary Payton for the second-longest such streak in school history. Mel Counts has the record, 89 games.

Cherry tied a season high with four 3-pointers, and Edwards had three. Cheatham contributed 13 rebounds and six assists but also had seven turnovers.

The Sun Devils’ aggressive man-to-man defense limited Oregon State to a 39.3 percent field-goal shooting. The Beavers led the Pac-12 in field-goal shooting (46.9 percent) entering the game.

Arizona State helped the Beavers stay close by making only 10 of 22 free throw attempts. The Sun Devils hit 43.9 percent of their shots from the floor.

