No. 11 Arizona State rallies to top Oregon State, 77-75

Arizona State guard Shannon Evans scored 22 points and Kodi Justice had 14 as the No. 11 Sun Devils overcame a 13-point, second-half deficit for a 77-75 victory over Oregon State on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Evans made two free throws, a left-handed layup and a long 3-pointer from the top of the key during a 10-0 run that gave the Sun Devils (14-3, 2-3 Pac-12) a 73-68 lead with 1:22 remaining.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers, and Tres Tinkle had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Beavers (10-7, 2-3). Oregon State lost for the third time in four games.

Thompson Jr. made his fifth 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining to trim Arizona State’s lead to 75-73.

After the Sun Devils’ Remy Martin made one of two free throws, Thompson hit driving layup made it 76-75.

Evans made one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, and Tinkle’s desperation 3-pointer from deep on the right wing was not close.

Drew Eubanks and Ethan Thompson had 11 points apiece for the Beavers, who led 57-44 on Stephen Thompson’s 3-pointer with 11:32 remaining. Stephen Thompson’s fourth trey gave the Beavers a 68-63 with 3:31 left.

Martin had 12 points and De‘Quon Lake had 11 for the Sun Devils, who had lost three of four after becoming the last undefeated team in NCAA Division I.

Arizona State’s Tra Holder, leading the Pac-12 with a 20.9 scoring average coming in, scored four points on 1-of-9 shooting. He had six rebounds.

Oregon State had a 37-33 rebounding advantage and turned 14 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points. Seth Berger pulled down eight rebounds.

Arizona State shot 47.4 percent overall and made 7 of 16 3-point attempts. Justice made four treys and Evans had three.

The Beavers made 11 of 26 3-point attempts and finished at 44.6 percent from the floor. Tinkle and Ethan Thompson sank two 3-pointers apiece.

Oregon State has not won a true road game against a Top 25 team in 33 seasons, since a 52-45 victory over No. 15 Washington on Jan. 5, 1985.

