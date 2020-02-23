Arizona State outlasts Oregon State to take Pac-12 lead

Five players scored in double figures Saturday as Arizona State moved into first place in the Pac-12 Conference with a 74-73 decision over Oregon State in Tempe, Ariz.

Feb 22, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Tres Tinkle (3) and Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) and guard Rob Edwards (2) battle for the ball during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Remy Martin and reserve Alonzo Verge each scored 17 points for the Sun Devils (19-8, 10-4), while Romello White added 15 and a team-high seven rebounds. Kimani Lawrence was good for 14 points, and Rob Edwards chipped in 10.

Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson supplied most of the offense for the Beavers (15-12, 5-10), scoring 25 and 20 points, respectively. But neither took the last shot with a chance to win in the final moments. Instead, it was backup freshman guard Jarod Lucas hoisting a 3-pointer with a second left that Mickey Mitchell rebounded to end the game.

Arizona State didn’t score after Verge converted a transition layup with 2:31 remaining for a 74-68 lead. Kylor Kelley hit a layup at the 2:10 mark to bring Oregon State within four, followed by Lucas’ 3-pointer with 1:40 left.

But the Beavers failed to scratch on their final two possessions, enabling the Sun Devils to grab the top spot in the conference for the first time this late in the season. Arizona State has never won the regular-season title in its 42 seasons in the Pac-12.

Arizona State led nearly the entire first half, roaring out to a 10-2 advantage when Edwards stroked a 3-pointer just 3:12 into the game. White converted a layup with 14:54 remaining to up the margin to 14-5, but that’s as high as the Sun Devils would get it.

Oregon State spent the half’s remainder reeling them in, pulling within 20-19 at the 11:24 mark when Gianni Hunt drilled a 3-ball off a Thompson pass. Verge’s steal and layup restored a 29-23 cushion for Arizona State with 7:43 left.

But the Beavers went into halftime with momentum and the lead, as they ripped off the final nine points in the last 2:07. Tinkle sank a pair of foul shots with 17 seconds remaining to make it a 40-37 game at intermission.

Neither side led by more than three after halftime until there were less than eight minutes to play. The Sun Devils led by as many as seven in the closing minutes.

—Field Level Media