Princeton upends No. 17 Arizona State

Devin Cannady scored 21 points, Jerome Desrosiers had a career-high 16 and Richmond Aririguzoh made two free throws with 25.9 seconds remaining to lead the Princeton Tigers to a 67-66 upset victory over the No. 17 Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday afternoon.

Arriguzoh scored 13 points and made 9-of-10 free throws and Sebastian Much had a season-high 13 points for the Tigers (7-5), who lost to then-No. 2 Duke by 51 points on Dec. 18.

Remy Martin had 19 points and Romello White had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona State (9-3), which was playing its first game after beating then-No. 1 Kansas 80-76 last Saturday. Now, the Sun Devils could fall out off the AP Top 25.

Much hit a three-pointer for a 65-64 lead with 2:26 remaining before Zylan Cheatham scored on a 6-footer to put Arizona State back in front, 66-65. After Jaelin Llewellyn missed two free throws, Edwards missed a driving layup and Princeton took over for the game-winning possession.

Arizona State had three shots in the final seconds, the last an 8-footer by Luguentz Dort that bounced off the rim.

Cannady had nine rebounds and made five of the Tigers’ 10 3-pointers. Desrosiers had nine rebounds and made three threes and Much had two threes.

Rob Edwards had 11 points for Arizona State, which had a season-low six points from Dort, who was 1-of-8 from the field. He entered as the sixth-leading freshman scorer in Division I at 19.2 points a game.

Martin gave Arizona State its biggest lead at 61-57 with 5 1/2 minutes left before Much scored eight straight points, including both of his threes, to bring Princeton back.

Neither team shot well. Princeton shot 35.1 percent and Arizona State made 32.3 percent, tied for its season low.

Princeton hit four 3-pointers in the last five minutes of the first half and scored 12 of the final 17 points for a 37-30 lead, and Cannady made a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half before Arizona State chipped away.

Arizona State made a season-low two 3-pointers, both by Edwards, in 15 attempts. Its previous low was four, in a 76-74 victory at Georgia on Dec. 15.

